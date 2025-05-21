Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Holdings Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $61.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCMD shares. B. Riley upgraded Tactile Systems Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Activity at Tactile Systems Technology

In related news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,778 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $55,536.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,240.60. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Reuvers sold 10,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $159,147.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,806.10. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,767 shares of company stock worth $346,390. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

