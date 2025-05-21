The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 981.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The Hackett Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 90,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 39,995 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

HCKT stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

