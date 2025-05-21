The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,047,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274,895 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 845.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,051,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,617,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,509 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Macerich by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,675,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,051 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,590,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,030 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.95.

Macerich stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $22.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -158.14%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

