Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Barclays decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Argus cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $414.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $460.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

