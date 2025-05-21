United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.