Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,028,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Veralto by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,992 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,058,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,888,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,781,000 after buying an additional 733,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $46,184.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,499.64. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $6,442,018. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLTO. Northcoast Research began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $101.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.66. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $83.87 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Veralto’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

