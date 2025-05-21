WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 532.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $21,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 201.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 179,493 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 129,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 54,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WT opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

