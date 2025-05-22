1,420 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Everest Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Everest Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EG. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.09.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE EG opened at $340.56 on Thursday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $320.00 and a 1 year high of $407.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.32 EPS. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.