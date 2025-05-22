4,808 Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 380.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,748 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker bought 17,500 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at $35,455,672.91. This represents a 4.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD stock opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $90.46. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

