7,795 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $62,004,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,720,000 after acquiring an additional 635,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,913,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,651,000 after acquiring an additional 572,531 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $22,464,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,510.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 359,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 336,823 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POR. Barclays dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $41.95 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.94%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

