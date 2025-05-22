A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMKBY. Fearnley Fonds cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

AMKBY stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 11.01%. Equities analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

