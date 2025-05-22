Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives $18.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
ABEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 28,606 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 791,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 116,845 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,902,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 652,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
ABEO opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $314.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.68. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.32.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
