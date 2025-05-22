ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price Up 3.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.44. 376,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,372,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,756.85. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $54,065.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,957.45. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,994 shares of company stock worth $453,131. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 154,854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,483,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,607 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $244.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.32 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.