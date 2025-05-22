Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.87. 11,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 56,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Aclarion Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.42.

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($9.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1,447.20) by $1,437.88. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 12,845.05% and a negative return on equity of 422.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aclarion, Inc. will post -263.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclarion Company Profile

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

