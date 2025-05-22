Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adeia during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adeia by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,656,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,902,000 after buying an additional 874,098 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adeia by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 450,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 321,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adeia during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adeia during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,470,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adeia Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Adeia Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Adeia had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADEA has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

