ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on ADENTRA from C$44.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

ADENTRA Trading Down 1.8%

ADENTRA Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE ADEN opened at $25.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $454.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.57. ADENTRA has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

About ADENTRA

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

