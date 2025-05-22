ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on ADENTRA from C$44.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.
About ADENTRA
Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.
