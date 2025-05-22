ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after buying an additional 2,613,482 shares during the last quarter. B Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $39,231,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $19,076,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,762,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,456 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,065,000 after purchasing an additional 643,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA opened at $20.12 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 0.57.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

