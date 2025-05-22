AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $24.95. 26,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 49,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.
AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.0%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83.
AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
