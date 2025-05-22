Airline Stocks To Research – May 20th

Get alerts:

Expedia Group, American Airlines Group, and Zscaler are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide commercial air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Their performance tends to be cyclical and sensitive to factors such as economic growth, fuel prices, labor costs and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $164.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.22. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,075,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,700,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.91. 623,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,338. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,003.78 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $253.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.72.

