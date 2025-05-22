Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Position Cut by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,427 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Amcor by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 2,064.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Achal Agarwal purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. Amcor’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 91.07%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

