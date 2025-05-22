Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.37, but opened at $38.39. Amer Sports shares last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 742,157 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Amer Sports’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on AS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Amer Sports by 14,285.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amer Sports by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

