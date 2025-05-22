Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 5,049 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,209,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,573,000 after acquiring an additional 738,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,041,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,892,000 after acquiring an additional 415,201 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 349.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 411,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,380,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,702,000 after acquiring an additional 337,784 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

NYSE SNV opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

