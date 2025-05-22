Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Position Boosted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,478 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2,436.8% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas D. Strange bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.85. This trade represents a 5.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.41. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $285.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

