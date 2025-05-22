Amplitude’s (AMPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s previous close.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Baird R W upgraded Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPL

Amplitude Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.81 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $41,301.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,934.50. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,795.20. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,515 shares of company stock valued at $743,051 in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 38.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Amplitude by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Amplitude by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.