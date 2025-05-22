Analysts Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT at $93.45

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.45.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $58.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,621.60. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,698 shares of company stock worth $308,172. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,645,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,475,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,991,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,817 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,987,000 after buying an additional 1,642,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,607,000 after buying an additional 1,083,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

