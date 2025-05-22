Analysts Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Target Price at $63.20

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $63.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.85 million. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $192,786. The trade was a 33.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,716,000 after acquiring an additional 268,250 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,566,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,777,000 after purchasing an additional 351,406 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,836,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,721,000 after purchasing an additional 161,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,756,000 after buying an additional 87,723 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,479,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

