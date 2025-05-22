Analysts Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Price Target at $229.79

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Barclays set a $217.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $176.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.98. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,144 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

