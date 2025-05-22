Analysts Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target at $43.50

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on Essential Utilities

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 71,222 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after acquiring an additional 199,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.