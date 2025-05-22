Analysts Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT at $43.58

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,390.60. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,383. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Five9 by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,679,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after buying an additional 1,996,628 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Five9 by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 209,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIVN opened at $25.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. Five9 has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.54, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

