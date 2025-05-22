Analysts Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price at $720.16

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $717.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. HSBC raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $655.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. The trade was a 99.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $659.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $613.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.19.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

