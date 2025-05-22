Analysts Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target at $17.25

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Invesco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IVZ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Invesco Stock Down 3.5%

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,472,000 after purchasing an additional 188,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,684,000 after buying an additional 113,451 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. Invesco has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 67.20%.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.