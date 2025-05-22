Analysts Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target at $128.55

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.55.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.
IRTC opened at $139.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.12. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $142.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average is $102.47.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.
