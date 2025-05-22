Analysts Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target at $128.55

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.55.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on iRhythm Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 53,498 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 502,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 570,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

IRTC opened at $139.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.12. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $142.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average is $102.47.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.