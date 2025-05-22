Analysts Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT at $43.17

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $37.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. NMI has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NMI will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,875 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $71,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,887.40. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,235 shares of company stock worth $4,113,998 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NMI by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

