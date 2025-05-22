Analysts Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price at $117.74

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $122.06 on Monday. Okta has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -348.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.93.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $1,317,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,241.25. This trade represents a 34.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,452 shares of company stock worth $16,347,360 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 30,957 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

