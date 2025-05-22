Analysts Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) PT at $277.29

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.29.

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 2.0%

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $274.53 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $155.96 and a 52 week high of $289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,468,000 after acquiring an additional 414,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,841,000 after purchasing an additional 289,924 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24,164.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,132,000 after buying an additional 253,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,946,000 after buying an additional 205,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $37,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

