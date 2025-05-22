Analysts Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) PT at $49.47

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 292,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $10,015,310.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 118,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $5,828,649.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,900. The trade was a 48.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,230,678 shares of company stock valued at $47,736,556. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 255,532 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Samsara by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Samsara by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $45.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. Samsara has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.22 and a beta of 1.70.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

