Analysts Set South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO) Price Target at $26.25

Shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Get South Bow alerts:

SOBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on South Bow in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC downgraded South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of South Bow in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Report on SOBO

South Bow Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:SOBO opened at $25.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. South Bow has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.00 million. South Bow’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that South Bow will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. South Bow’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Bow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in South Bow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

South Bow Company Profile

(Get Free Report

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.