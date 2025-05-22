ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Shares Up 31% – Still a Buy?

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 31% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.32.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

