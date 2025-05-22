APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Holdings Cut by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get APA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in APA by 1,087.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of APA by 5,718.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of APA by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of APA opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of APA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered APA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.