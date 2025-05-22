Armata Pharmaceuticals Q4 EPS Reduced by HC Wainwright

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Armata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.

ARMP opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

