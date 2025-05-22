Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APAM. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $300,876.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,002.96. This trade represents a 14.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

