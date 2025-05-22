AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.32 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 24.87 ($0.33). Approximately 30,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 186,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.78 ($0.33).

AUTO1 Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.50, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About AUTO1 Group

(Get Free Report)

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.