AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.32 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 24.87 ($0.33). Approximately 30,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 186,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.78 ($0.33).
AUTO1 Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.50, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
About AUTO1 Group
AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.
