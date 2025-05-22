B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Trading Up 14.5% – Time to Buy?

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $9.96. 54,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 53,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

