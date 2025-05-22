B90 (LON:B90) Shares Down 9.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) dropped 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 187,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of £10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.21.

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

