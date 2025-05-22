Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Stock analysts at Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Banco Macro from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

NYSE:BMA opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.77. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH bought a new position in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

