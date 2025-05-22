Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 325,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39,294% from the average daily volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Down 0.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

