Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $5.70 to $6.60 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s current price.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.70 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.35% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 70,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 85,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.