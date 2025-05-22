Barclays Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $73.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,898. This trade represents a 34.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,713. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

