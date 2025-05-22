Barclays Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $102.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $140.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.
Target Stock Down 5.2%
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
