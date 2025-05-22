Barclays Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $102.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $140.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Stock Down 5.2%

TGT opened at $93.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.