Barclays Raises DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $103.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DTM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Williams Trading set a $110.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

DT Midstream Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.48 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,235 shares of company stock worth $109,867 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

